Afghanistan policewomen allowed returning to work in prisons
Region:Middle East
Theme: Society

Officials of the central prison in Kandahar, Afghanistan said nine of eleven policewomen have returned to their duties, and all administrative staff of this prison have been called on to return to their duties, TOLO News reported.

Fifty women are currently inmates in the women's section of the Kandahar prison. In addition to criminals, some are there who were addicted to drugs and are being treated. 

After the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, many women lost their jobs, especially those who worked in security agencies, and now they are in a bad economic situation. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
