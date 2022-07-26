Apple Watch Pro to feature largest display yet

The Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the largest display Apple has ever put on a smartwatch.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Pro will have a new design. The company hasn't redesigned the watch since it introduced the Series 4 in 2018. Gurman notes that the new model will be slightly larger than current Apple Series 7 models to accommodate a seven percent larger screen.
They also won't have those flat sides that are rumored, he adds, noting that the redesign will be an evolution of the current rectangular shape.
Additionally, Apple will reportedly be using a stronger titanium compound for the case, which should make the smartwatch more suitable for extreme sports. Gurman claims that the Apple Watch Pro can last several days without recharging. They will also have a built-in body temperature sensor, which Apple is preparing for the entire Series 8 line.