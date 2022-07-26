News
Tuesday
July 26
News
Newspaper: Armenia outgoing Prosecutor General’s departure, incoming one’s arrival will not go smoothly
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Iravunk daily of Armenia writes: The fact that the parents and relatives of the servicemen who fell in the 44-day [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [in the fall of 2020] are maintaining a relative silence these days does not mean at all that they have backed down from their demands.

According to information Iravunk has, the end of the term of office of Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan and the assumption of office of Anna Vardapetyan, who is coming to replace him, will not go smoothly. The parents and relatives of the [aforesaid] fallen, their supporters are preparing for strong actions [of protest], the start of which will be given right in front of the Prosecutor General's Office, for which they have decided to prepare in every detail this time.
This text available in   Հայերեն
