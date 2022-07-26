California's largest wildfire: locals evacuated

Firefighters are handling the largest wildfire in California, near the famous Yosemite National Park, which led to the evacuation of thousands of residents, AFP reported.
A fire in central California broke out on Friday and continues to rage, while parts of the United States remain at the mercy of the sweltering heat.
The fire in Mariposa County has covered 6,977 hectares and is 16 percent contained, the Cal Fire State Fire Department said.
According to Cal Fire, this is the most destructive fire this season. But it pales in comparison to last year's Dixie Fire, which burned almost a million acres.
Jonathan Pierce, a spokesman for the fire department, said the fire was caused by low humidity and high temperatures.
About 3,000 people have been evacuated due to the fire so far, officials said.
More than 2,000 firefighters, supported by 17 helicopters, were deployed to put out the blaze near the southwestern edge of Yosemite National Park.