U.S. Ambassador: United States reiterates its readiness to continue working with Russia in OSCE MG format

The United States reiterates its readiness to continue working with Russia in the OSCE Minsk Group for a comprehensive and peaceful settlement of the Karabakh problem, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy told Radio Liberty.

"We have said that we are ready to use the [OSCE] Minsk Group as a platform. That offer remains open. We have not seen our Russian colleagues responding to that offer," the ambassador said.

Accordin to Lynne Tracy they expect the first step to be taken by Russia, and that will be Russia's return to its participation in this format. "We certainly continue to the see the Minsk Group as a forum, a platform that has an international mandate to address the situation of Nagorno-Karabakh," Lynne Tracy stressed.

Asked about the attitude of the United States toward the Azerbaijani President's claims that the conflict is already resolved and there is no need for mediators, Ambassador Tracy stressed that despite these statements Washington will continue to seek ways to use the Minsk Group format.

Despite Russia's war against Ukraine, which has attracted a lot of attention in the world, the United States is very attentive to the situation in the region, the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. I think that's reflected in the phone calls, the contacts that we've seen since this administration came to power. This shows the commitment of the U.S. and the U.S. Secretary of State to avoid a relapse into conflict and to keep the discussions in the center and to make progress and to do that through diplomacy, the U.S. Ambassador said.

Speaking about the region, Ambassador Tracy mentioned several times the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, stressing that progress in this direction can help improve Armenian-Azerbaijani relations: "Some of what we are exploring with the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan is some technical support, some technical assessments that are ultimately aimed at unblocking regional transportation connections."