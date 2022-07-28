News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 28
USD
407.85
EUR
414.17
RUB
6.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
407.85
EUR
414.17
RUB
6.79
Show news feed
Ex-Republicans and Democrats form new 3rd party
Ex-Republicans and Democrats form new 3rd party
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

There will be a third party in the US that former Republicans and Democrats intend to create to appeal to millions of voters who they say are alarmed by America's dysfunctional two-party system.

The new Forward party will be led by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman, the former Republican governor of New Jersey. They hope the party will become a viable alternative to the Republican and Democratic parties that dominate US politics, Reuters reported.

This fall, party leaders will hold a series of events in two dozen cities to roll out their platform and rally support. They will hold an official opening in Houston on September 24 and the party's first national convention in a major US city next summer.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos