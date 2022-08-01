Turkish defense minister says first ship with grain leaves Odessa port

The first ship with grain will leave the Ukrainian port at 8:30 Moscow time on Monday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.
The official representative of the President of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin, said earlier that the transportation of grain from Ukraine could begin on August 1. According to him, the download has already been completed. Representatives of the coordination center in Istanbul will track the passage of the ship with grain using satellites.
In Istanbul on July 22, multilateral agreements were signed on lifting restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and on Russia's assistance in the export of Ukrainian grain. The deal, which was signed by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizer across the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa.