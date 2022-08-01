Iranian MFA: New round of talks on nuclear deal may take place in near future

Yerevan and Moscow discuss current situation in Europe, including relations with EU and NATO

President of Artsakh calls meeting with representatives of power structures

Consultations between Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Russia held in Yerevan

Deputy: Hysterical attacks of Baku and Ankara show that opposition in Armenia has not failed

EU sends Ukraine €1 billion in aid

Oleksii Reznikov: Ukraine receives four HIMARS reactive artillery systems

Russia wants to ban adoption by citizens of unfriendly countries

Media: Citizens in trucks block road in Armenia, Pashinyan intervenes

CNN: Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan despite warnings from Biden administration

What problems can abruptly give up coffee lead to?

Chairman of ANC - Netherlands: My rights have been flagrantly violated

European Commission calls for lifting of measures hindering freedom of movement in Kosovo

Iranian Intelligence Ministry announces detention of members of Baha'i group linked to Israel

1,434 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week

Currency rates in Armenia

Popular American rapper gets burned in face during concert

Double standards in business: British ambassador boasts of cooperation with Azerbaijan

The Pope will visit Kazakhstan

Armenian president congratulates his Swiss counterpart on country's national holiday

Saudi Arabia's economy grows at record high thanks to oil

Lionel Messi congratulates Luis Suarez ( PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Scientists develop substance to treat severe pneumonia

China's Foreign Ministry warns US about consequences of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

MoD: Armenian peacekeepers continues to carry out its mission in Kosovo

Myanmar authorities extend state of emergency in country for six months

JayDaYoungan’s father believes that his son was killed out of envy

Sergio Ramos: Today's goal scorers ( PHOTO)

Tashkent to host Uzbekistan - Azerbaijan - Turkey dialogue

Azerbaijan: Safarov brothers hack their own uncle to death with ax

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may lose their titles

More pathogenic variant of COVID-19 can appear at most unexpected moment

UN welcomes departure of 1st vessel with grain from Odessa port

U-17 World Championship: Arman Harutyunyan and Razmik Yepremyan bronze medalists

Armenia opens 5 cases against 12 persons on facts of treason and spying

What disease could loss of weight and appetite be indicative of?

Ardshinbank offers a new type of loan for small and medium enterprises

Ashot Khachaturyants becomes head of Spartak Moscow

Director Paul Haggis cleared of all sexual assault charges

Turkish defense minister says first ship with grain leaves Odessa port

Gold prices are falling

Sergio Ramos: I feel very happy after a difficult first season

World oil prices fall by 1%

Sylvester Stallone insults family of Rocky producer because of film about Ivan Drago

Inter intend to terminate Alexis Sanchez' deal

China fires hypersonic missile 120km off Taiwan coast

How often can one eat pizza?

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Singapore

Messi wins 41st title and is approaching Alves' record

Kosovo postpones procedure for banning Serbian documents until September 1

US airline loses passenger's luggage worth over $70,000

Liverpool defeated 0-3

Spider-Man comic writer Ron Zimmerman dies aged 64

What foods help restore liver of alcohol?

King of Morocco expresses readiness to restore ties with Algeria

Iran ready to provide Lebanon with fuel

Lufthansa pilots plan to go on strike

New details about Prince Harry's scandalous book

Angelina Jolie gets plastic surgery

Wildfires rage in California and Montana: evacuation announced

Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos dies

The Prince Charles Charitable Foundation partnered with family of notorious terrorist

French expert: Sanctions on Russia are suicide for Europe

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband doesn't believe singer's marriage will last

NASA chief criticizes China for refusing to share details of its rocket launch

Why should you eat beans ever day?

Britney Spears didn't release memoir due to paper shortage

German, Hungarian and Italian fighters to be engaged in air patrols of Baltic region

President of Sri Lanka calls on all parliamentary forces to unite and save country from economic crisis

Leonardo DiCaprio to star in Martin Scorsese's new film

Artsakh Defense Ministry: No ceasefire violated by our side

Nancy Pelosi skips mentioning Taiwan in her Indo-Pacific travel list

More than 30 people burned alive in Madagascar

Over 80,000 affected by floods in China

Kardashian MUA Hrush Achemyan's house robbed

Armenian Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation

ProPublica: US lawmakers demand federal control over Turkish drones

The Crown series creators comes up with plan of action in Elizabeth II dies

Iran, Qatar FMs discuss latest developments on Iranian nuclear deal

Searches carried out in homes of police officers suspected of extremism in Frankfurt

How does urban greenery affect the mental health of men and women?

Blinken discusses Iran and killing of Palestinian journalist with Israeli Defense Minister

Mehr: Two Iranian border guards were killed on the border

Bayern Munich is 10-time winner of German Super Cup (PHOOT, VIDEO)

Inter and Lyon play 2-2 draw, Mkhitaryan comes on as a substitute (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Roma beat Tottenham (PHOTO, VIDEO)

US Navy commissions newest landing helicopter dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale

Sri Lanka President announces postponement of reaching agreement with IMF

AP: Biden no longer shy about mentioning Trump's name

How to improve cerebral circulation without drugs?

Blinken tells Ukrainian FM about phone talk with Lavrov

Armenian Defense Ministry refutes another disinformation of Azerbaijan

NYT: Blinken resists attempts to declare Russia a sponsor of terrorism

Czech Republic national park is on fire

Switzerland threatens China with sanctions if it invades Taiwan

RPA: Serzh Sargsyan's nephew released

Atletico defeat Manchester United (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Arsenal defeat Seville 6-0 (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Swedish citizen arrested in Iran on spying charges

World Chess Olympiad: Armenia claims second victory