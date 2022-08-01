News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 01
USD
407.53
EUR
417.8
RUB
6.59
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
407.53
EUR
417.8
RUB
6.59
Show news feed
European Commission calls for lifting of measures hindering freedom of movement in Kosovo
European Commission calls for lifting of measures hindering freedom of movement in Kosovo
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Union is following the developments in northern Kosovo with concern, the EC believes that all unilateral measures that impede the freedom of movement of citizens should be immediately lifted, European Commission (EC) representative Peter Stano said at a briefing.

The European Union and member states are following developments, especially in northern Kosovo, very closely and with concern. Everyone involved in this must remain calm. Any uncoordinated and unilateral action that jeopardizes the stability and security of the place and that hinders the freedom of movement of all citizens there must be stopped immediately. The only option to resolve any dispute is dialogue and transfers, he said.

On Sunday evening and into the night of Monday, there were riots in the north of Kosovo due to the planned ban on entry by Pristina with Serbian numbers and documents, which was supposed to come into force on 1 August.

On the night from Sunday to Monday, the head of the EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, tweeted that he welcomed Kosovo's decision to postpone the measures to September 1 and expected that all roadblocks would be immediately removed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Eurozone inflation reaches another record high in July
While high energy prices remain the main driver of inflation...
 EU sues UK again
The procedures could lead to the European Court of Justice...
 EU gives Hungary a month before suspending funding
The EC is also concerned about the independence of the judiciary...
 Armenian PM receives European Parliament’s delegation led by David McAllister
David McAllister thanked for the warm reception and noted the fact of effective...
 Alen Simonyan, David McAlister discuss matters related to parliamentary opposition
The Armenian parliament speaker received the chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs…
 EU approves new sanctions on Russia
Including a ban on Russian gold imports…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos