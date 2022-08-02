White House says Pelosi's visit to Taiwan does not violate Chinese sovereignty

The United States believes that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan does not mark a violation of China's sovereignty, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

The visit is not a violation of either any sovereignty issues or America's longstanding "one-China policy", Kirby said on CNN, commenting on Pelosi's trip to the island despite protests from official Beijing.

The White House spokesman drew attention to the tension that had accompanied the rhetoric on the part of Chinese authorities in the run-up to Pelosi's trip to Taiwan. In this regard, Kirby said that the U.S. will not allow itself to be intimidated.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said after Pelosi's arrival that the United States "is not going to be intimidated" by threats or bellicose rhetoric from China. Kirby said the visit is not a violation of either any sovereignty issues or America's longstanding "one-China policy."

The US administration official also commented on the information that appeared in the media that the Chinese army had sent fighter jets to the Taiwan Strait. Kirby said he could not confirm the veracity of this information, but would not be surprised by such a development.