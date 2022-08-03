State Department approves sale of THAAD and Patriot to UAE and Saudi Arabia

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors to the UAE and Patriot interceptors to Saudi Arabia in separate deals worth up to $5.3 billion, the Pentagon said.
The sale of 300 MIM-104E (GEM-T) guided tactical ballistic missiles for the Patriot missile defense system, as well as auxiliary equipment, spare parts and technical support to Saudi Arabia was approved. As well as 96 THAAD interceptors and UAE support equipment, along with spare parts and technical support.
The potential deals were approved just weeks after President Joe Biden's July trip to the region.