BREAKING: Artsakh Armed Forces have two casualties, another 14 servicemen wounded to varying degrees

As we informed earlier, starting from 09:00 a.m. today, the Azerbaijani units seriously violated the ceasefire using mortars, rocket-propelled grenades and ATS rockets. As a result, Gurgen Gabrielyan and Artur Khachatryan, military servicemen contracted by the AFU, were mortally wounded, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense told NEWS.am.
"Defense Ministry of Artsakh Republic shares the heavy sorrow of the loss and expresses its support to the family members, relatives and comrades-in-arms of the fallen soldiers. Another 14 servicemen were wounded to varying degrees.
Measures are being taken to stabilize the situation with the command of Russian troops carrying out a peacekeeping mission in the Republic of Artsakh.
As of 18:00 operational and tactical situation is relatively stable. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan will inform about further developments," the statement said.