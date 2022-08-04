Stoltenberg: NATO's task is to support Ukraine

During the Russian aggression against Ukraine, one of the tasks of the North Atlantic Alliance is to support Kyiv, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking on the Norwegian island of Utøya.
"In this conflict, NATO has two tasks. Support Ukraine. And prevent the conflict from spreading into a full-scale war between NATO and Russia,” Stoltenberg said.
According to Stoltenberg, NATO has a moral obligation to support Ukraine.
“They are an independent country, with over 40 million people, who are unjustifiably subject to a brutal war of aggression. We are seeing acts of war, attacks on civilians and destruction not seen since World War 2. We cannot be indifferent to this,” the top NATO official emphasized.
He noted that the price paid by the West for the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine cannot be compared with the price paid by Ukraine itself on a daily basis.
“We pay a price for our support to Ukraine. For the military, humanitarian and financial support. For the sanctions, which have resulted in increased inflation and higher prices in our countries. But remember – the price we pay may be measured in money. The price Ukraine pays is measured in human lives. Hundreds killed or wounded every day,” said Stoltenberg.