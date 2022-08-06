News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 06
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Mexican, Armenian and Chinese Cartels behind illegal marijuana farms in California
Mexican, Armenian and Chinese Cartels behind illegal marijuana farms in California
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

California authorities destroy hundreds of illegal marijuana farms worth billions of dollars for drug cartels every year.

State and local governments have joined forces to destroy farms, which have exploded in number over the past few years, siphoning precious water from the drought-hit state, writes the Washington Examiner.

Investigators in Southern California have discovered that illegal farms are run by Mexican, Armenian and Chinese cartels.

Last year there were 750 illegal groves in the district. In 2022, this number will be reduced to 350 thanks to the work of the Cannabis Eradication Group.

Authorities discover farms by tips from residents or by flying over the area. According to Fuchs, the Armenian cartels mostly operate on closed farms, while the Mexican and Chinese cartels prefer to work outdoors.

According to Fuchs, the cartels are well armed, which makes the work of investigators extremely dangerous.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Taiwanese woman sentenced to life in prison for setting fire that killed 46 people
Last October, hell in the southern city of Kaohsiung, a fire engulfed several floors of a dilapidated...
 Azerbaijani soldier dies under suspicious circumstances in Lachin
An Azerbaijani soldier died under suspicious circumstances...
 11-year-old child dies in Armenia
A tragic incident occurred in the Gegharkunik region of Armenia...
 In Armenia, car hits woman with infant: Child dies
36-year-old Sergey S. in his car Opel Astra hit a 26-year-old woman with an 8-month-old boy...
 Prosecuted Armenian political figure accuses PM of criminal consistent weakening of the army
"The pre-investigation body showed criminal inaction and did not take any significant action to find that recording...
 Armenian political figure Avetik Chalabyan arrested...again
Public and political figure Avetik Chalabyan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos