Lithuanian delegation arrives in Taiwan

A delegation from Lithuania led by Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Agne Vaiciukeviciute has arrived in Taiwan on a five-day visit, the island's Foreign Ministry said.
"The heartiest of Taiwan welcomes to Agne Vaiciukeviciute and her delegation! We wish Lithuania's deputy minister of transport and communications a highly productive 5-day stay aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation and business tie-ups in the cutting-edge sectors of tomorrow." the official Twitter account of the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said in a post.
The island's Central News Agency (CNA) previously reported that during the visit, the Lithuanian delegation would, among other things, meet with representatives of the Ministry of Transport and visit the production of electric buses.
Relations between Lithuania and China escalated after the official representation of Taiwan opened in Vilnius. In this regard, the Chinese Foreign Ministry protested to Lithuania. Later China unilaterally downgraded its diplomatic relations with Vilnius to the level of chargé d'affaires.