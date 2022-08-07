UN Security Council to meet on Gaza August 8

The UN Security Council will meet on the situation in Gaza tomorrow, TASS reports.
"The UN Security Council will meet to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip on Monday," a UN source told the agency.
It is specified that the UAE, China, France, Ireland and Norway submitted a request to convene the Council.
Earlier, France, China and the United Arab Emirates requested a closed meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the situation in Gaza.
The press service of the Israel Defense Forces reported that it had launched Operation Dawn on Friday, August 5, and was striking at the targets of the Palestinian radical group Islamic Jihad (an organization banned in Russia) in Gaza. More than 100 rockets were fired from Gaza in response.