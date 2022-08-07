Lithuania is thinking about building military fortifications on border with Belarus

The Parliament of Lithuania will discuss the construction of military fortifications on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border, said the chairman of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defense, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, reports TASS. According to him, the country's border guards have already prepared an analysis of the most problematic areas on the border between the two countries.

"At the meeting on Wednesday [August 10th] it is planned to discuss the issue of construction of the engineering fortification lines on the border with Belarus. At our request, the border agency [Lithuanian State Border Guard Service] has prepared an analysis of the most problematic places on the border," Kasčiūnas said.

According to the Lithuanian deputy, the Seimas Committee on National Security will be looking for ways to help Lithuania "slow down the advance of the enemy" deep into the country in case of a possible attack from Belarus.

The border between Lithuania and Belarus is about 680 km long. Vilnius has been talking since last year about the need to strengthen it, initially this issue was associated with the migration crisis, which arose because of the sharp influx of refugees from the Middle East and Africa to the Baltics and Poland from the territory of Belarus.