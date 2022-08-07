Arsen Babayan: Soon same situation will be in Tigranashen and in 7 villages of Tavush

Think back to these days associated with Aghavno and Berdzor. Soon the same situation will be in Tigranashen, and then in 7 villages of Tavush, Arsen Babayan, a member of the council of the Homeland Party, wrote on his Facebook page.
Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Artsakh Hayk Khanumyan informed the residents of Aghavno and Berdzor that they have to leave their houses by August 25.