Discussion held with S. Korea experts to improve Armenia National Geoportal
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

A meeting was held at the Urban Development Committee of Armenia with a group of South Korean experts who collaborate with the Cadastre Committee of Armenia toward improving the National Geoportal. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Urban Development Committee.

To this end, a number of adjustments were made with officials from the Urban Development Committee regarding urban planning tasks to make the information in the aforementioned geoportal more complete and accessible.

The possibilities of forming a database related to the activities of the Urban Development Committee and updating data on the created platform were also considered.
