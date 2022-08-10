News
Parents bury newborn girl alive in India village
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

In a horrific incident reported from Sabarkantha district of Gujarat, India, an infant was buried alive by her parents itself soon after her birth. The incident took place in Gambhoi village, Times Now News reported.

Meanwhile police have arrested the parents of the newborn girl. The girl's father Shailesh Bajania was arrested from Mehsana district while her mother identified as Manjula was caught Gandhinagar.

It was suspected that the couple dumped the baby because she was a girl. However, the couple claimed they abandoned the girl thinking they would not be able to arrange money for her treatment as she was undersized and unhealthy during her birth, according to a report in Times of India.

The girl's father had lost his job as a laborer in farmland in Gandhinagar recently. Later, the couple went to Manjula's maternal in Gambhoi village where the woman gave birth to a baby girl when she was 7.5 month pregnant.

The couple later abandoned the girl who was found by a farmer in his field situated at Himmatnagar-Shamlaji road.

Following the uproar over the incident, the police launched a massive manhunt and traced the father in a village near Kadi in Mehsana district.

The couple was arrested after local crime branch and Special Operations group were tipped off about missing pregnant woman and her husband from Chamunda Nagar area.
