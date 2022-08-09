US calls for immediate measures to reduce tensions and prevent escalation in Artsakh

The United States expresses deep concern over reports of intense fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, including casualties and fatalities, a statement by the US Chargé d'affaires to the OSCE, Courtney Austrian, stated.
The United States is closely monitoring the situation and calls for immediate action to reduce tensions and prevent further escalation.
The OSCE Permanent Council, the United States underscores the importance of a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable resolution to all outstanding issues related to or arising from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken personally contacted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to call for de-escalation and direct contacts to reduce tensions.
The United States stands ready to work bilaterally with like-minded partners and through our role as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group to facilitate dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan and help achieve a lasting political settlement to the conflict, the statement said.