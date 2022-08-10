News
Yerevan temperature to reach 42 degrees Celsius
Yerevan temperature to reach 42 degrees Celsius
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

During the daytime hours between August 15 and 19, the air temperature in Armenia will reach 40 to 42 degrees Celsius in the Ararat Plain, in the foothills of Aragatsotn and Vayots Dzor Provinces, and in the capital Yerevan.

The Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center of Armenia reports that the air temperature in the country will rise by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius between August 11 and 16—and due to the penetration of tropical hot air currents from Iraq.

Due to this heatwave and the absence of precipitation, a high fire hazard is expected at the foothills and valleys of Armenia on those days.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
