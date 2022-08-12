Newspaper: Season of voyages opening for Armenia lawmakers

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: While the native MPs are enjoying their well-earned rest, the schedule of their fall tours—in the form of business trips—is being drawn up at a high speed.

From the orders signed by the leadership of the parliament, we learn that the beginning of the fall session will also be distinguished by the abundance of business trips.

The route is colorful and pleasant: Greece, Turkey, Rabat, Switzerland, France, etc. As they say, this is just the beginning. Moreover, they will be sent on a business trip to the city of Izmir, Turkey, on September 21-24, to participate in the work of the session of the Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).