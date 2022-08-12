Turkey and Pakistan sign $5 billion trade agreement

Turkey and Pakistan signed a trade agreement aimed at increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion. The signing ceremony was held in Islamabad and was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other high-ranking officials, Sabah reported.
The agreement was signed by Pakistani Trade Minister Syed Naveed Qamar and Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mush.
Speaking at the ceremony, Sharif called the signing a milestone in historic and fraternal relations between Islamabad and Ankara. Today we signed a trade agreement that will open up many opportunities between our two great brotherly countries, he said.
Our opportunities are beyond anyone's imagination. So the signing of this agreement will lead to many more significant heights in terms of increased trade and investment between our two countries, he noted.