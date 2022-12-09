US State Department imposes sanctions against individuals from Russia, Ukraine, China, Iran, and Azerbaijan

The US Department of State has announced the imposition of sanctions due to corruption and human rights violations against individuals from a number of countries, including Russia, Ukraine, China, Iran and Azerbaijan, according to a press release on the agency's website.
According to the State Department, sanctions were imposed on the Russian Central Election Commission and a number of individuals allegedly involved in human rights violations in Ukraine, including employees of the Russian presidential administration Oleg Nesterov and Yevgeny Kim.
Also, sanctions were imposed on Pavel Vovk, chairman of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, and two of his "closest" family members for extorting bribes in exchange for interference in judicial and other public processes.
In addition, the U.S. imposed restrictions on individuals from Haiti, Indonesia, Peru, and Sri Lanka.