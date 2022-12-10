Toivo Klaar: EU has worked extensively with Azerbaijan, Armenia to build trust

The EU has worked extensively with Azerbaijan and Armenia to build trust; but it needs a lot more. This was announced by Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, during the TRT World Forum in Istanbul, Turkey, the Twitter account of the forum reports.
"There is a real desire for peace and opportunity for peace. But after 30 years of conflict, it takes a lot to build trust," Klaar noted.
As per the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, leadership is essential from both Armenia and Azerbaijan; but it is not just about having leaders, it is about bringing the two populations and societies together.