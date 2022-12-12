News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 12
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Sweden says new military aid package to Ukraine will be 50% bigger than the previous one
Sweden says new military aid package to Ukraine will be 50% bigger than the previous one
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The next package of military assistance Sweden has allocated to Ukraine is 50% more than the previous one and includes air defense equipment. The country's Defense Minister Paul Johnson said this on Sunday at a press conference in Odessa during his visit to Ukraine.

A few weeks ago, the government adopted the ninth package of support for Ukraine, it is already 50 percent more if you compare it to the eighth, the Ukrainian publication European Pravda quoted Johnson as saying. "In this package we provide air defense, also ammunition for another type of air defense, and also, of course, there is a package related to preparation for winter," the Swedish defense minister said.

He reminded that on January 1 Sweden would take over the presidency of the European Union and promised that protecting Ukrainian interests would be an important task for Stockholm.

According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, his Swedish counterpart became the 18th foreign defense chief to arrive in Ukraine since the start of hostilities in late February.

The Swedish parliament in mid-November supported the government's proposal to donate 3.0078 billion kroner (more than $284 million) worth of military equipment to Ukraine this year. We are talking about air defense equipment and its ammunition, off-road vehicles, winter uniforms, personal protective equipment and tents.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Biden, Zelenskiy hold phone talks
Zelenskiy said that, during his conversation with President Biden...
 London: Peace talks in Ukraine cannot be fig leaf for Russian rearmament
He said that while Britain wants peace talks to take place sooner rather than later...
 Air Force wants to send its Reaper drones to Ukraine: The Pentagon is not sure
But after months of internal wrangling, the Pentagon has yet to make a decision...
 Beijing and Riyadh highlightsimportance of resolving conflict in Ukraine peacefully
The Chinese side pointed to its six-point initiative on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine...
 Iran: Uncontrolled supply of American and European weapons to Ukraine has complicated the situation
The uncontrolled supply of American and European weapons to Ukraine has further complicated the situation...
 EU intends to increase arms fund for Ukraine by €2 billion
European Union member states intend to increase the size of their arms financing fund...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos