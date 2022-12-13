News
Mercedes plans to build €1.3 billion plant to produce electric vans in Poland
Mercedes plans to build €1.3 billion plant to produce electric vans in Poland
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz will invest €1.3 billion (1 billion) in a plant to produce electric vans in Poland, officials said, Reuters reported.

The plant in Jawor in southwestern Poland will be the first Mercedes-Benz Group A.G. plant in Europe dedicated to producing electric delivery vehicles, said Mathias Geisen, head of the van company.

Electric delivery vans will be the vehicles of the future and provide a big step toward emissions-free transportation, he said.

Mercedes already has an automotive engine and battery plant in Javor.

The van plant is expected to create 2,500 new jobs, the Polish Ministry of Economic Development and Technology said.

A launch date has not yet been announced.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
