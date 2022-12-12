Azerbaijani "environmental activists" are going to continue their provocation and do not intend to leave the Lachin corridor yet.
They have set up tents and demand a meeting with the commander of the peacekeeping contingent, Andrey Volkov.
The disgraceful action has been going on since morning. The road is blocked, hundreds of citizens, many with children, are unable to go home or do their business. At the same time, Azerbaijanis are spreading deliberate lies claiming that "the rally is not directed against Karabakh Armenians and cars can pass through." This is absolutely false information; neither passenger cars nor even ambulances can pass through. It is not possible to smuggle medicine and food into Artsakh.