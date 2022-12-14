News
Azerbaijan president continues to talk about ‘Zangezur Corridor’
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During the tripartite meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev considered it his duty to inform his colleagues about the "successes" in the construction of the "Zangezur Corridor."

To note, the aforesaid is about the territory of Armenia. Aliyev said that in 2024, Azerbaijan will complete all work in its territory related to the creation of the "Zangezur Corridor."

"Now we are actively engaged in the matter of opening the Zangazur [(Zangezur)] Corridor. Forty percent of the work related to the construction of the railway and 70 percent of the work related to the construction of the motorway have been completed in that [corridor’s] section which passes through the territory of Azerbaijan. All work will be completed in 2024, as a result of which the new transport corridor will appear," said Aliyev.

Also, the Azerbaijani president informed about the opening of the Lachin airport in the same year.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
