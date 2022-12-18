Pope expresses concern over situation in Lachin corridor

Pope Francis the First has expressed concern about the situation in the Lachin corridor, the Vatican Chancellery reported.
In particular, the pontiff said he was concerned about the situation in the Lachin corridor in the South Caucasus.
"I am concerned about the difficult humanitarian conditions of the people, which in the winter season may further worsen," the chancellery quoted Francis the First as saying.
Since December 12, Azerbaijanis under the guise of so-called "environmentalists" have been blocking the Lachin corridor linking Artsakh with Armenia.