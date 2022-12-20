Turkish and Azerbaijani Armed Forces hold staff talks

In accordance with the program of bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey for 2022, the 13th staff talks between representatives of the air forces of the two countries were held, Azerbaijani media reported quoting the Ministry of Defense.
"During the meeting, issues of military cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces were discussed, the importance of mutual exchange of experience was noted, a detailed exchange of views on various issues was held. In accordance with the plan, the Turkish delegation will visit military units of the Air Force," the media quoted.