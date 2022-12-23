Head of Verin Shorzha community talks about Azerbaijani shelling

The shots fired by Azerbaijan in the direction of Verin Shorzha community of Armenia's Gegharkunik province last night did not cause panic among the residents, community head Artem Yeranosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"We have had such a situation for two years already. We are already used to it. The shooting began at about 2 o'clock in the morning. The Azeris fired at our positions for over an hour," Yeranosyan said.
On Friday at about 03:15 a.m. the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire with different caliber weapons at the Armenian positions in the direction of Verin Shorzha. The adversary also used mortars. The Armenian side suffered no casualties.