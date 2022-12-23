News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Head of Verin Shorzha community talks about Azerbaijani shelling
Head of Verin Shorzha community talks about Azerbaijani shelling
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The shots fired by Azerbaijan in the direction of Verin Shorzha community of Armenia's Gegharkunik province last night did not cause panic among the residents, community head Artem Yeranosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"We have had such a situation for two years already. We are already used to it. The shooting began at about 2 o'clock in the morning. The Azeris fired at our positions for over an hour," Yeranosyan said.

On Friday at about 03:15 a.m. the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire with different caliber weapons at the Armenian positions in the direction of Verin Shorzha. The adversary also used mortars. The Armenian side suffered no casualties.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov: Ruben Vardanyan has nothing to do with Russia
Ruben Vardanyan has nothing to do with the Russian Federation...
 Lavrov: We learned about Armenian side's refusal to participate in meeting from MFA's press service
Jeyhun Bayramov set out the Azerbaijani side's vision of the situation in great detail...
 Russia: No reason to delay implementation of agreements to unblock communications in South Caucasus
"The discussion was supposed to be between my two colleagues...
 Lavrov: Armenia and Azerbaijan should seek opportunities for dialogue and ways to reach peace agreement
He expressed regret over Armenian side's decision to cancel its participation...
 Edmon Marukyan: Baku once again opens fire on peaceful and democratic Armenia
Azerbaijan once again opened fire on peaceful and democratic Armenia...
 Foreign Ministry: Armenia refuses to meet in Moscow over Lachin corridor situation
A meeting of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers had been scheduled for December 23...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos