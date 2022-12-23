Major Iranian companies are going to actively develop activity in Armenia

It is already the sixth month that Global Innovation Center company has been permanently working in Armenia and is the representative of the national innovation and scientific-technical funds of Iran.

The last ones operate under the aegis of the president of Iran and with annual budget of one billion dollars and representations in six countries, they supported about 10 thousand innovative initiatives.

Representatives of the company and funds visited the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Armenia on December 22.

Fund representative Sahman Moradi told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the company aims to create favorable conditions for trade and industrial cooperation and development between Iranian and Armenian businessmen. The center provides marketing, legal, logistics, customs and other services to Armenian and Iranian organizations.

"Our goal is to find new partners in Armenia, to implement new joint projects in various spheres, particularly in agriculture, medicine, construction and industry," he noted.

Founding director of Bizor Company Hamid Dorri also presented his investment plans in Armenia. The company, which produces about 50 kinds of non-traditional fertilizers of new generation, 12 of which are among the world leaders, intends to organize production in Armenia as well.



