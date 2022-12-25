Ruben Vardanyan: I will not leave here and will not obey Azerbaijan's conditions

Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said at a rally on Revival Square in Stepanakert that he is really proud and respectful that people accept this situation despite the difficulties and are ready to fight.



"I am proud and grateful to be here with so many people. I tell my friends that I am happy in my homeland, together with my people we defend our dignity and our future. I've been coming to Artsakh for 20 years now, and for the last 52 days I've been a State Minister, and for the last 14 days I've been the Chief of Operations. I am really proud and respectful that people accept this situation, despite the difficulties, and are willing to fight. If we can find meaning in the struggle, if we can believe in our leaders, we can stand up to anything. I went to the market this morning, asked an elderly woman how things were, she said there were no groceries, no vegetables, it was very hard. I asked her, how are you coping? She said that we only have to believe that you will not deceive us, that we are united. I assure you that we are united," said Ruben Vardanyan.



According to him, we have to fight and there are three options in the current situation. "The first one is to obey and integrate with Azerbaijan, the second one is to leave here and the third one is to fight. I made a decision on 2 September, I am here, I am fighting, I will not leave here and I will not submit to Azerbaijan's conditions. I'll give everything for Artsakh's independence. There will be no miracle, don't expect a miracle, we have a very difficult road ahead, we will pass this road together, but if we believe, we will be together, I am sure not only we will help the world, but the world will help us."



"And we're in the fight. We have to make sure that the next generation sees that we have overcome these difficulties and achieved what we have sacrificed thousands of lives for," he said.