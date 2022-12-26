Shalva Papuashvili: Georgia wants to contribute to normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Tbilisi once again announced that it is ready to contribute to the settlement of relations between Yerevan and Baku at the parliamentary level. This was stated by the speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, at the opening of the Ambassadors' Forum 2022.
"We [i.e., Georgia] want to contribute to the establishment of peace and stability, together with Azerbaijan and Armenia through joint parliamentary efforts," Papuashvili said.
According to him, these efforts will become a prerequisite for the development of the region.
Also, he recalled that along with the crisis in Ukraine, there was no stability this year in the South Caucasus either.