News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 26
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 26
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Shalva Papuashvili: Georgia wants to contribute to normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
Shalva Papuashvili: Georgia wants to contribute to normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Tbilisi once again announced that it is ready to contribute to the settlement of relations between Yerevan and Baku at the parliamentary level. This was stated by the speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, at the opening of the Ambassadors' Forum 2022.

"We [i.e., Georgia] want to contribute to the establishment of peace and stability, together with Azerbaijan and Armenia through joint parliamentary efforts," Papuashvili said.

According to him, these efforts will become a prerequisite for the development of the region.

Also, he recalled that along with the crisis in Ukraine, there was no stability this year in the South Caucasus either.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Peskov: Putin will not have trilateral meeting with Aliyev and Pashinyan at CIS summit
There will be no trilateral meeting of Putin with Aliyev and Pashinyan...
 Azerbaijan openly files territorial claims against Armenia
"If the Armenian community today lives in the Karabakh economic zone...
 Putin discuss security on Azerbaijani-Armenian border with Aliyev
The Russian leader also congratulated Aliyev on his holiday…
 Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia hopes for delimitation of border between Armenia and Azerbaijan
"We assume that progress in the work on the peace treaty...
 Armenian FM has phone talks with EU Special Representative for South Caucasus and Crisis in Georgia
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation…
 Lavrov: Ruben Vardanyan has nothing to do with Russia
Ruben Vardanyan has nothing to do with the Russian Federation...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos