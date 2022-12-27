Zakharova: Russia will strictly fulfill all obligations to its partners in the supply of military products

Maria Zakharova, an official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that at present, Russia notes the increased activity of US government emissaries, including through US embassies in foreign countries, who are openly pressuring the military and political leadership of countries whose security agencies have Russian (Soviet)-made aircraft (planes and helicopters) in order to stop their operation and subsequently transfer them through pro-Western intermediaries to the Kiev regime.
"At the same time, as the main argument they maliciously promote insinuations about the alleged inability of the Russian Federation in modern conditions to ensure its quality maintenance and the supply of original spare parts necessary for repair.
We declare with full responsibility that Russia will strictly fulfil all the relevant obligations to its partners in existing and future projects.
In addition, we would like to draw attention to the following aspect. It is true that on rare occasions there have been delays in the delivery of Russian special products. However, this state of affairs is precisely the result of unprecedented sanctions threats by the "collective West" to international transport companies co-operating with our country.
There is another indisputable fact of unfair competition on the part of the United States and its allies. Forcing Russian equipment out of foreign markets, the Americans simultaneously impose their models on our partners, thus primarily defending the interests of their own military-industrial complex," she noted.