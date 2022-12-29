Peskov: Consent of both Yerevan and Baku is needed for granting UN mandate to peacekeepers

Zakharova: Russia supports Lavrov and Cavusoglu meeting initiative

Peskov: Putin and Pashinyan discuss Lachin corridor issue in detail on December 27

Trump blames FBI for covering up unflattering information about Biden's son before election

Justice Ministry: Azerbaijan's crimes against Armenia's sovereign territory will be investigated

US, Britain and EU call on Taliban to lift ban on women in NGOs

Zakharova: Saying such things about peacekeepers means not understanding reality

Zakharova: Criticism of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is unacceptable

Armenian Ombudsperson again calls on UN Human Rights Committee to send mission to Lachin corridor

Armenia in 2023 to continue transferring cashback to pension cards

South Korean president urges to prepare for war after North Korean drone incursion

Armenian Health Minister: Every day of blockade of Artsakh deepens humanitarian crisis

Cavusoglu: Current events around Lachin road are a test for Armenia's sincerity

US army receiving new 6.8 mm caliber assault rifles and machine guns

Anti-corruption court rejects petition of Armenian ex-defense minister's lawyers to release him

Lavrov: Yerevan and Baku set dynamics of contacts and determine content of future peace treaty

Copper weakly appreciates

Viva-MTS: An effective solution using modern technology

Azerbaijan not concealing that fake environmentalists’ action at Lachin corridor was organized by authorities

Armenian government exempts SOLARA from customs duty

Armenia to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court

Flood death toll in Philippines rises to 32

Artsakh government issues decision on announcement to stop operation of mine

Armenia premier:Russia should raise matter of sending multinational peacekeepers if it can`t ensure security in Karabakh

Azerbaijan continues to turn occupied Karvachar region into military base

Armenia to provide additional monetary assistance to Karabakh

Azerbaijani Deputy FM holds talks in Israel

State Department approves possible sale of Volcano remote mines systems to Taiwan

Armenia PM: Humanitarian situation in Karabakh is worsening day by day, I’ve decided to form working group

Gold prices are falling

Secret US military data found in biometric devices sold on eBay

Lavrov says there is no evidence of Iranian drone deliveries to Russia

At least 7 people dead in Cambodia casino-hotel fire

World oil prices falling

Decision on restrictions on provision of public food services to enter into force today in Karabakh

Lavrov: Americans do not want to, will not fight against Russia directly

Newspaper: Armenia has President who serves one political party, incumbent PM

Unique custom Chevrolet Corvette to be auctioned off

Study: Babies fall asleep faster to funny music

Belgium bans electric collars for dogs

Paleontologists discovers new species of frog that lived at the time of dinosaurs

UAE authorities promote jobs for its citizens in the private sector

2022 will be warmest year in UK

Mexican president urges citizens not to accept gifts from drug traffickers

Half of Americans think U.S. global influence is waning

Saudi Arabia says it has confiscated nearly 30 tons of narcotic khat bush

'Hero of Our Time' award ceremony

Turkish Central Bank asks commercial creditors to refrain from large purchases in dollars

Turkish Court of Appeals upholds conviction of Osman Kavala

Benny Gantz: Israel could attack Iranian nuclear facilities in two or three years

Papikyan announces 10% salary increase for YSU employees

At least 14 people killed at carnival in Nigeria

Germany to lead NATO's high readiness force

IRI: Window of agreement on Iran nuclear deal will not stay open forever

Another 'Armenian spy' is on trial in Azerbaijan

Russian peacekeepers continue negotiations to reopen Stepanakert-Goris road

Britain calls on Iran to stop unjust detention of dual nationals

Serbian President calls on compatriots in Kosovo and Metohija to dismantle barricades

Ukraine intends to develop air-to-air combat drones

US, NATO, and EU call for maximum restraint in northern Kosovo

Zelenskyy: It was Ukraine that helped the West find itself again

Italy to supply Ukraine with air defense systems if it will be possible

Turkish envoy promises Armenia 'golden mountains' in case of normalization of relations between Yerevan and Ankara

Post of CIS Executive Secretary to be renamed Secretary General

Russian, Syrian and Turkish defense ministers hold trilateral talks in Moscow

Netanyahu: New Israeli cabinet will continue to oppose Iran's nuclear program

Ameriabank named best foreign exchange bank in Armenia by Global Finance

Germany concerned about tensions between Serbia and Kosovo

Court in St. Petersburg sentences Azerbaijanis who attacked Armenians to 5 years in prison

Le Répucain Lorrain: Aliyev seeks to force the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to leave their homeland

Minsk starts checking readiness of troops to switch from peacetime to wartime

Armenian opposition urges not to discuss peace treaty

Ankara and Moscow start practical implementation of gas hub project in Turkey

Karabakh ombudsman: Life and other fundamental rights of 120,000 people of Karabakh are under threat

South Korea's Defense Ministry asks for $440 million for anti-drone projects

Patients from Nagorno-Karabakh undergo comprehensive examinations

UNICEF: Closure of entries to Nagorno-Karabakh negatively affects children

France's ambassador to Azerbaijan summoned to MFA

Vatican says Pope Benedict XVI's condition is worsening

Armenia ombudsperson: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights should send fact-finding mission to Lachin corridor

ARF Dashnaktsutyun members brings arrows to government building to point out those guilty

Medvedev calls not to let Russians who left country back and deprive them of earnings

Armenia former ruling party official announces ‘Brussels version’ of Karabakh conflict settlement

Electricity tariffs for consumers in Armenia have not changed

Kosovo closes its largest border crossing with Serbia

EAEU statistics to be formed in national currencies

Karabakh to impose restrictions on provision of public food services

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

Armenia ex-ruling party official: Russian partners, don’t give up on Nagorno-Karabakh issue!

Turkish Parliament nominates Erdogan for Nobel Peace Prize for efforts on Ukraine

Today's meeting is aimed to show that Armenians will always stand by Karabakh: March in Yerevan

Belarusian Foreign Ministry says Minsk is ready to provide platform for talks on Ukraine

Belarusian MFA: Kyiv unilaterally breaks off relations with Minsk

Marukyan: Karabakh is under blockade since December 12, 1,100 civilians cannot return from Armenia to Artsakh

Georgian authorities say they have fulfilled all EU recommendations in order to receive candidate status

Peskov: Kyiv's peace plan must take into account the entry of new regions into Russia

Former ruling party official notes Armenia’s main diplomatic losses in 2022

This year Armenia human losses were 265 soldiers, territorial losses were 160 square meters, ex-ruling party says

Head of French Ministry of Defense arrives in Kyiv

ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party holding protest march to Armenia government building