Trump blames FBI for covering up unflattering information about Biden's son before election

Former U.S. leader Donald Trump alleges that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) tried to suppress the dissemination of unflattering information about the son of the country's current president, Joe Biden, before the 2020 presidential election. Trump posted a related post Wednesday on his Truth Social network.
It has just been revealed that the FBI office conducting an investigation into Hunter Biden has made a slew of requests in the run-up to the 2020 election to keep all the bad news associated with him secret. In other words, the same people leading the "investigation" into him made sure he didn't get any bad media coverage.
Earlier, freelance journalist Matt Taibbi argued, citing internal Twitter correspondence, that the company regularly followed the instructions of American authorities, mainly representatives of the Democratic Party, to censor its social network, and in the case of the scandal regarding Hunter Biden and his laptop, company executives decided that all material related to this story would be subject to a policy to restrict the publication of information obtained through hacking.
To limit the dissemination of information related to this scandal, the journalist says, Twitter management used the harshest measures, not only restricting the dissemination of data on this case, but also marking links to publications related to it as unsafe.