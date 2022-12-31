Erdogan says Ankara intends to become world political leader

Turkey intends to gain economic and political power that will allow it to become a global leader in these areas, President Recep Erdogan said in a New Year's address, TASS reported.
"Now our goal is not just to enter the top league of global politics and economics, but to gain the political and economic power that will allow us to take the first lines there," Erdogan said.
He also noted the significance of the upcoming holiday. In 2023, Turkey will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic.