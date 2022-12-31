Azerbaijan supplies almost 20 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in two years

Azerbaijan has exported over 19.4 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) since December 31, 2020, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in social media.
Deliveries to Europe - Italy, Greece and Bulgaria - started on December 31, 2020. The volume of deliveries in 2021 amounted to 8.2 billion cubic meters.
In 2022, the volume of exports is projected at 22-23 bcm, including 11.3 bcm to Europe, and in 2023 at 24 bcm, including at least 11.6 bcm to Europe.