News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 31
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Azerbaijan supplies almost 20 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in two years
Azerbaijan supplies almost 20 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in two years
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Economics

Azerbaijan has exported over 19.4 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) since December 31, 2020, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in social media.

Deliveries to Europe - Italy, Greece and Bulgaria - started on December 31, 2020. The volume of deliveries in 2021 amounted to 8.2 billion cubic meters.

In 2022, the volume of exports is projected at 22-23 bcm, including 11.3 bcm to Europe, and in 2023 at 24 bcm, including at least 11.6 bcm to Europe.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos