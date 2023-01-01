CSTO presidency goes to Belarus

Belarus will chair the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2023. Speaking at an enlarged session of the CSTO Collective Security Council last November, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed holding the Belarusian presidency under the motto "Through solidarity and cooperation to peace and security."
Lukashenka called the first goal of the Belarusian presidency of the CSTO for 2023 the settlement of crisis situations and prevention of further destabilization in the organization's area of responsibility. He then explained that Belarus will make "all possible diplomatic efforts in the CSTO to de-escalate tensions, reduce the conflict potential, as well as to increase mutual confidence through the joint action of the CSTO members.
At the same time, Lukashenko spoke in favor of the need to use anti-crisis mechanisms that do not involve the forces and means of collective security, that is, first of all, to try to resolve conflicts through the so-called soft power - consultation, monitoring and supervision on the ground.
In addition, the Belarusian leader said that during its presidency of the CSTO, Minsk will initiate a number of events involving relevant agencies "with possible invitations to representatives of other countries and specialized organizations."