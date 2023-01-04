Azerbaijani Defense Minister orders to increase efficiency of reserve servicemen training

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry visited the mobilization support base of the Ground Forces. Azerbaijani media reported about it.
"The Defense Minister inspected the artillery means, combat and automobile equipment in service at the base, inquired about their technical condition and checked the level of readiness of the crews. He gave appropriate instructions for the timely maintenance of the armament and military equipment in the arsenal in compliance with safety measures.
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov highly assessed the combat readiness of personnel and set specific tasks before the relevant officials, related to the improvement of the effectiveness of training activities carried out with reserve conscripts in various specializations, field exercises and combat training sessions in the new training period," the ministry of defense cited a media report.