Tehran-Baku relations: Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan leaves for consultations at home

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Said Abbas Mousavi has left for Tehran for consultations, Azerbaijani media reported.
According to the Iranian Mehr agency, the ambassador met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.
The ambassador's consultations with the minister are held against the background of a new political escalation between Azerbaijan and Iran, military exercises carried out by Iran with threats against Azerbaijan, new attacks and threats. Mousavi presented to the Iranian Foreign Minister the results of his two-day talks with Azerbaijani officials.