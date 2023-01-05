Erdogan doesn't rule out postponing presidential election in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not ruled out the possibility of postponing the presidential and parliamentary elections, which are scheduled in the country for June 18. He told reporters in parliament on Wednesday, TASS reported.
"Everything that is discussed in society ends up on our agenda in one way or another. Water does not stand still," Erdogan said when asked about the likelihood of postponing the date of the general elections.
Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Ömer Çelik told reporters on Jan. 2 that the election date could be pushed back. According to him, the party, which is led by Erdogan, is considering different options.
Possible election dates, if postponed, are April 30, May 7 or May 14.
The ruling People's Alliance, which includes the Nationalist Movement Party (MNP) along with the AKP, had earlier announced that the incumbent Turkish president would be its single candidate. The opposition has not yet named its candidate for the presidential election.