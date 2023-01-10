Speakers of parliaments of Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan discuss important regional issues

Speakers of the parliaments of Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan met on the sidelines of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) meeting in Antalya.
According to Mehr, the trilateral meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of the three countries was aimed at developing, deepening and promoting economic and political relations, and solving regional problems.
The parties discussed important regional issues.
Also, on the sidelines of the APA meeting, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament held meetings with the Speaker of the Parliament of Turkmenistan and the Vice Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament.