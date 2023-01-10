Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan conclude agreement on communication line on Caspian Sea bed

Leading telecommunications companies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom concluded an agreement on cooperation in the framework of the project on laying a fiber-optic communication line (FOCL) on the Caspian Sea bed. The agreement is a fundamental document of strategic partnership and determines main conditions of cooperation between the two companies in the framework of the memorandum signed earlier, the Azerbaijani media reported.
The Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Trans-Caspian fiber optic communication line (TOCL) project is a part of a large-scale Digital Silk Way project aiming to create a digital telecommunications corridor between Europe and Asia.
The largest project in the Caucasus and Central Asia for the construction of a fiber-optic communication line on the bottom of the Caspian Sea along the route Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan the operators intend to implement by the end of next year. The main route of the underwater line will go from Aktau to Azerbaijan's Siyazan and will be over 340 kilometers long, the reserve channel with a length of about 330 kilometers will be laid from the Kazakhstani port of Kuryk to Buzovna, not far from Baku.