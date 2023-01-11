News
Azerbaijan FM urgently calls Washington, complains about Armenia
Azerbaijan FM urgently calls Washington, complains about Armenia
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov urgently called Washington and had a telephonic conversation with Karen Donfried, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

Bayramov and Donfried discussed the cooperation agenda between the two countries and the situation in the region, Azerbaijani media reported, citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Then Bayramov complained about Armenia, stating that "despite a number of constructive initiatives of the Azerbaijani side aimed at Armenian-Azerbaijani relations in the post-conflict period, the process was constantly inhibited by various provocations by Armenia."

Donfried's response is not mentioned in the press release.

To note, a phone conversation was held Tuesday between Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Karen Donfried.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
