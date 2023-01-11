Armenia official: Negotiating with Azerbaijan to allow finding bodies of 3 soldiers missing after September events

As a result of the Azerbaijani military aggression of September 13-14, Armenia has 224 fallen servicemen whose remains have already been buried in the motherland, and there are three soldiers whose whereabouts is unknown, and work is being carried out to find out their exact location and to retrieve their bodies if possible. Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan told reporters about this at the National Assembly of Armenia Wednesday.
"Everything is being done, even through conducting negotiations with the Azerbaijani side, to provide an opportunity to bring out the bodies of our fallen servicemen," he added.