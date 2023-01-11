News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenia official: Negotiating with Azerbaijan to allow finding bodies of 3 soldiers missing after September events
Armenia official: Negotiating with Azerbaijan to allow finding bodies of 3 soldiers missing after September events
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


As a result of the Azerbaijani military aggression of September 13-14, Armenia has 224 fallen servicemen whose remains have already been buried in the motherland, and there are three soldiers whose whereabouts is unknown, and work is being carried out to find out their exact location and to retrieve their bodies if possible. Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan told reporters about this at the National Assembly of Armenia Wednesday.

"Everything is being done, even through conducting negotiations with the Azerbaijani side, to provide an opportunity to bring out the bodies of our fallen servicemen," he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Deputy Defense Minister refrains from forecasts on possibility of another Azerbaijani aggression
"There is a growth of tension in the region...
 Aliyev uneasily blackmails Armenia
In an interview given to select mass media, the Azerbaijani president expressed another "overindulgence"…
 Azerbaijan FM urgently calls Washington, complains about Armenia
Bayramov had a telephonic conversation with Karen Donfried, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs…
 Azerbaijan ignores Yerevan's statements and keeps on talking about 'Zangezur corridor'
At today's ninth session of the Supreme Majlis...
 Nikol Pashinyan: There is no trust between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Armenia, in contrast to Azerbaijan, has not committed provocations and aggression against Azerbaijan...
 Pashinyan: There are many issues that need to be settled in Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation process
"They say that there is a topic of enclaves. We also have that topic,” the Armenian PM said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos