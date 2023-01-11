Armenia marriages increase, deaths drop in November 2022 compared to November of previous year

Fewer children were born in Armenia in November 2022 than in the same period the previous year. In particular, in November 2021, the birth of 3,305 children was registered, whereas in November 2022—34 less—3,271.
According to the Statistical Committee data, the death rate in Armenia decreased by 2,501 during the same period. A total of 4,566 people died in November 2021, whereas 2,055 in the same month of 2022.
And the number of marriages in Armenia increased compared to November of the previous year. In November 2021, a total of 1,429 marriages were registered, whereas in 2022—1,472 (43 more).
But the number of divorces decreased in Armenia by 26—from 377 down to 351.