Erdogan tells Greece to ‘behave well,’ recalling Turkey weapons

Addressing crises around the world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that his country has not only weathered troubled times, but is moving forward as it seeks to increase the range of its home-made missile from 565 km to 1,000 km, Anadolu Agency reports.
During his visit to Mugla Province, Erdogan stated that since his coming to power in the early 2000s, the production of the domestic defense industry has increased from 20% to 80%.
"National issues are above politics and should remain so. If we have made progress in the Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Seas, we must defend it together, without exception," he said.
Emphasizing that Turkey is now producing its own drones and combat UAVs, Erdogan said the Bayraktar Kizilelma (Red Apple) air combat vehicle "will carry the bomb carried by the F-16s in case of mass production."
Erdogan thinks the Greeks are saying, "What are those crazy Turks doing?"
Erdogan said that tests of Turkish-made missiles are continuing and added that such tests have "frightened" Greece, stressing that the tests are being conducted from the coastal city of Izmir, near the Greek islands of the Aegean Sea.
"Tests are being conducted from Izmir, and the missile launched from there is starting to scare them," the Turkish president said.
"I say: Hey Greeks, we have nothing to do with you as long as you behave well. Just be good," he concluded, adding that Turkey's defense industry is getting stronger, and "terrorist groups have been defeated."