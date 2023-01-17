Taiwan to allow women to train reservists for first time because of Chinese threat

Taiwan's military has announced plans to include women in reservist training for the first time this year, The Straits Times reports.
According to Taiwan's Ministry of Defense, the decision will allow about 200 female soldiers who have been discharged from the army to enroll in voluntary reserve courses.
The publication notes that the decision to allow women in the reserve training programs stems from the Taiwanese military's desire to strengthen the army in the face of a growing threat from China.
This is the first year that women are participating in reserve training, so there will be a trial program this year, said Major General Yu Wen-cheng of the Republic's Ministry of National Defense Mobilization Agency.
In 2023, 118,000 people are expected to be called up for reserve training.